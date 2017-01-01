Free Step by Step Painting Techniques | Learn how to paint!

Are you seeking free techniques and expert instruction on how to paint? Have you always wanted to learn to paint by following step-by-step instructions and painting tips from renowned painting artists? Whether you’re looking for painting lessons for beginners or basic tips to improve as a painting artist, Artist Daily’s free eBook is your essential guide! Embark on a journey of priming, staining, brushwork basics, and making corrections on your paintings. Learn to paint with these free step-by-step art techniques that offer easy exercises and basic tips to improve your skills.
Learning to paint can be an intimidating process, but with expert tips, you can master basic painting techniques. Learn to paint a picture by using tips on how to paint texture, making corrections, and selecting the appropriate art supplies to accomplish different brushstrokes. This art tutorial offers surface mixing tips for an extensive range of color using oil, watercolor, or pastel, and the importance of priming and staining to prevent surface absorption.
Whether you're seeking tips on painting for beginners or you're a veteran painting artist, this collection of techniques will teach you step-by-step techniques. Expert painting artists guide you through the steps to learn how to paint a picture that is dynamic in color and full of texture.
For beginners, these tips will provide you with information on art supplies and the basics you need to continually improve your skills.
1. Learn to Prime a Canvas (and Paper, Too)
Both oils and acrylics can be applied to raw canvas, but the canvas will absorb the first layer of paint, so it is customary to apply a coat of primer. This acts as a barrier between the paint and the canvas. Paper, which can be used for both acrylics and oils, can be primed in the same way. Learn essentials to preparing your work and the art supplies needed for priming and staining your canvas or paper in this free tutorial.
2. Learn to Build Up Your Paint
The process of building up an oil or acrylic painting is largely an individual matter. Some top artists like to cover the canvas as quickly as possible, starting with an underpainting in thin, diluted paint that dries very quickly. This allows them to establish the main blocks of tone and texture. Apply the skills you can learn from this free eBook to paint texture in your artwork.
3. Mix the Paint on Your Surface
Unlike paints, pastel colors cannot be mixed in a palette before being applied to paper. Instead the colors are mixed on the paper itself. Even if you have an extensive range of pastel colors, some surface mixing is almost always necessary. Learn how to build up overlays of color to set the tonal key for your next artwork. Learn to paint pieces that are lively and full of dynamic color using tips from this free eBook.
4.Get to Know Brushwork
The marks of the brush have played an important part in paint techniques since first Titian, then Rembrandt, began to exploit them in contrast to the smooth surfaces and subtle blends preferred by earlier painting artists. Brushwork can be very helpful for painting texture and adding detail to objects in your painting. The extent to which brushwork is used in an acrylic painting depends on the painting artist. One painting artist might use brushstroke similarly to their work with oil, while another might exploit the value acrylic has with flat color.
Art Lessons: How to Make Corrections
Nothing is more frustrating than discovering halfway through a simple artwork that something has gone awry; maybe the colors don’t harmonize or object is in the wrong position. Thankfully it is often possible to put things right. In art, for beginners especially, mistakes should be seen as part of the learning curve. There are easy ways to correct your mishaps.
Get expert techniques in perspective drawing lessons.
An artwork that is free of error from the artist's perspective definitely takes skill. Sometimes the first try isn't always a success. Learn how to make corrections easily to improve your painting art at the early stages to avoid even more problematic fixes to your work later on.