Human Figure Drawing Tutorial: 13 Gesture Drawing Techniques

When learning how to draw figure, you must become engaged with your subject. Learn how to draw human figures with artist, Patricia Hannaway as she focuses on drawing movement and carefully portraying poses in this free eBook from Artist Daily. Learn how she begins drawing movement by first considering what the action is. When drawing figures, depicting the action line serves as a sort of hanger, and all the details just hang off it. Download this free eBook packed with tips, and learn how to capture the animation and movement of your subject.

Bringing life to your human drawings is about drawing what the model is doing, not what it looks like. The most important part in sketching figures is being able to show things happening, events occurring or about to occur. Those events are expressed more in the action lines of figures in your pieces than in their surface information. Creating a life-filled figure in your art is essential to communicating with your audience. Dynamic expression of movement brings purpose to the composition of your pieces. The concepts described in this free eBook will give your gesture drawings of figures the breath and movement you’ve been looking for.