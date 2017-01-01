Learn from a renowned pencil sketch artist with this free eBook!

The art of drawing sketches is at the core of every effective figurative image, whether it’s a loose three-minute drawing, a tight resolved three-week drawing, or an obsessively observed and reworked three-year painting. That is why Artist Daily has put together this free sketching tutorial, filled with pencil sketch lessons for you to use as a guide for all your drawings.

Learning how to sketch is a fundamental skill for all artists. Keeping a sketchbook is essential to gather inspiration and explore new creative ideas. When working on a new piece, your initial sketch drawing establishes the overall proportion of your object, quickly fixing the mood, the sweeping action of the pose, and the underlying rhythms of your composition. Correctly capturing the gesture of your models serves as a foundation that keeps all of your later, detailed observations vital and alive.

