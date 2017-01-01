Plein Air Painting Techniques: 18 Tips for Outdoor Painting

Part 1: Plein Air Oil Painting

Demers shows how he approaches three different painting situations.

The first painting captures a classic landscape scene, including how to paint cluds. Demers explains how to start without any white on your palette and paint the midtones and shadows with transparent washes of color before drawing the details of the scene with the dark color and finally introducing white to establish highlights.

The second demonstration involves capturing waves crashing against the shoreline rocks. “There are many approaches to [the art], and two of the most common are concerned with either observation or interpretation,” Demers explains as he describes the best way to approach a subject that is constantly moving.

Finally, Demers walks you through his plein air study of a sunset. He shares another approach to painting outside, in which the artist tries to capture the fleeting light in about 45 minutes.