How to Paint a Portrait: 38 Portrait Painting Techniques

Portrait Painting Demonstration

1. Sanden begins by establishing the size and placement of the figure’s head on a stretched canvas, and then he draws the elements of the model’s face.

2. Once he is confident about his drawing, he masses in the warm shadows in the hair, along the side of the face, and in the neck area, gradually giving life to his oil portrait.

3. He then paints the shadows in the lower third of the face.

4. Sanden lightens the value of the flesh color and paints the middle third of the face; then he uses an even lighter color to block in the forehead.

5. Before refining the painting of the face, the portrait painter blocks in the background and blouse to have references with which to judge the relative value and color temperature of the flesh tones.