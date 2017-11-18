WEB SEMINAR: Landscape Painting: It’s All About the Edges!

TIME: 1:00 to 5:00 PM ET

DATES: 3 Saturdays: December 2, 9, and 16, 2017

The class may extend more than 4 hours

WHERE: From the comfort of your home

You do not have to attend the sessions live. Everything gets recorded and can be downloaded at no extra cost.

Registration here for Landscape Painting: All About Edges | Paint Along 41 LIVE online workshop! Landscape Painting: It’s All About the Edges! As landscape artists, how do we capture the vast landscape on a two-dimensional surface and not have our paintings end up looking like rigid photographs? There is a way: the correct manipulation of edges. In this online workshop, master professional landscape artist, Johannes Vloothuis, will give you the keys to achieve this, and will reveal many other valuable landscape painting tips. Join him and hundreds of friendly artists for over 12 hours of painting fun distributed over three Saturdays live and online. Johannes will start his paintings from scratch, and finish them in real time while you watch over his shoulder. You can also see him mix his colors on the palette. You’ll learn detailed painting tips as you hear him think out loud. And if you want, you can do the same painting along with him from the comfort of your home, and even receive a critique!

What Is Included in this Online Painting Workshop? You will receive drawing templates before each class, which you can trace onto your painting surface. And, during each session you will receive verbal techniques, color combinations, and instructions to guide you along the way. One painting demo will be in oils, another in watercolor, and another in pastels. Painting demonstrations will include the following landscape subjects: Burleigh Falls in Ontario with beautiful rocks and foliage

The frontal view of a cottage surrounded by flowers

Glade Grist Mill in West Virginia in an autumn setting

